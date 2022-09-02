Nick Cannon is taking care of his kids. On Thursday, Abby De La Rosa revealed on Instagram that the 41-year-old rapper recently bought her and their 14-month-old twins, Zion and Zillion a house! She shared the exciting news in an Instagram Reel, featuring her sons walking through their new home. "Here's to beautiful new beginnings. I'm so grateful - Thank you Dad - Zion & Zillion," Abby captioned the video. And it appears Nick was happy to give this to do this for his kids. "You are more than welcome!! It's the least I can do. Thank you for the unconditional love and the most precious gifts any human can ask for!! BEAUTIFUL New Beginnings!," he commented.

