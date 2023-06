Nick Cannon is a father of 10! The "Wild 'n Out" host took to Instagram to announce the birth of his son Rise Messiah Cannon, his third kiddo with Brittany Bell. "Another Blessing!!! As my journey on this planet becomes more and more remarkable and unfathomable, all I can do is thank God and continue to ask the Most High to order my steps," he shared.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight