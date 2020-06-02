Also available on the nbc app

Nick Cannon knows just how important the fight for racial justice is. "I'm ready to put my life on the line for this, because there's nothing more important to my community, nothing more important to my family, nothing more important to me, than to evoke change in a real way, the radio host told Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans. Nick also talked about his three children’s fear toward the police, saying, “When they see the energy of law enforcement: 'Uh oh, here comes the police.’ So that mindset of 'sit up straight and don't talk, keep your hands where they can see them’ – These are things that I'm talking to a 3-year-old about or 9-year-olds about. They bring those questions to me … It’s something that's hurtful to have that conversation with your children, but you want to protect them at the end of the day."

