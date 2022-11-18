Abby De La Rosa is clearing up any confusion surrounding her and Nick Cannon's newborn daughter's name. The DJ took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday to share a glimpse at all the pink balloons Nick got to celebrate their baby girl's arrival, then took the opportunity to address the little one's unique moniker, Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon. She wrote, "For those wondering, our daughter's first name is 'BEAUTIFUL' & her middle name is 'ZEPPELIN.' I totally understand the confusion, but it's baby girl's actual name.'"

