Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Nick Cannon & Abby De La Rosa Expecting Twin Boys: ‘You Both Are Already So Loved’

CLIP04/12/21
Also available on the nbc app

Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa have twins on the way! Abby announced the news on Instagram sharing multiple photos with the “Masked Singer” host. Cannon previously welcomed his second child with Brittany Bell, a baby girl named Powerful Queen, in December 2020. They also share a 4-year-old son named Golden together. Nick is also a proud papa to 9-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe which he shared with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, nick cannon, abby de la rosa, babies, parenting, nick cannon kids, Mariah Carey, brittany bell
S2021 E03 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 2021
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.