Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa have twins on the way! Abby announced the news on Instagram sharing multiple photos with the “Masked Singer” host. Cannon previously welcomed his second child with Brittany Bell, a baby girl named Powerful Queen, in December 2020. They also share a 4-year-old son named Golden together. Nick is also a proud papa to 9-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe which he shared with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

