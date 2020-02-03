Nick And Vanessa Lachey Get Confused Over Hearing Jessica Simpson Story: 'I Don't Know Her Address'

Also available on the NBC app

Nick and Vanessa Lachey got into a bit of an uncomfortable moment when asked about Jessica Simpson and her new book, "Open Book." When "TODAY's" Hoda Kotb asked the "Love Is Blind" co-hosts about Jessica's revelations in the memoir, Nick confirmed that he hadn't read it but was "certainly happy" for his ex-wife. "I know she is happy for us, and there's definitely a mutual respect there," he added. But when Hoda brought up a gift Jessica had told her she'd received from the two, Vanessa was confused and said she hadn't sent the "With You" singer anything. "I didn't send it – I don't know her address," she said.

