Also available on the NBC app

Jordan McGraw is having the time of his life! Phil McGraw's musician son exclusively sat down with Access Hollywood to dish about his experience on tour with the Jonas Brothers. "They're the nicest dudes in the world," he said. "I really think we have more fun backstage than we do onstage and we have a lot of fun onstage. Everybody's happy. It really is the 'Happiness Begins' tour." Jordan also revealed the best advice he has received from Nick and Joe Jonas and what it's like to share a dressing room wall with Bebe Rexha!

Appearing: