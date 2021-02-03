Also available on the nbc app

Nicholas Hoult is ready to bring his Golden Globes experience full circle! "The Great" star tells Access Hollywood about being nominated for his work in the Hulu series and jokes that he's going to bring back the look he sported for his first Globes as a 12-year-old. Nicholas also shares gratitude for pals Daniel Kaluuya and Dev Patel being recognized as well as his co-star, Elle Fanning. And, the actor reflects on making the transition from child stardom to big screen success in adulthood.

