Niall Horan is single, thank you very much! The "Slow Hands" singer set the record straight on his love life and those Selena Gomez dating rumors during an interview on Australia's Hit 90.9's "Brekkie Crew" podcast. "Do I have a girlfriend? I don't, no," Niall revealed. "I'm very much single. Very much single. It doesn't make a difference if I am seeing someone, if they're just a friend of mine, I'm going out with them in the media's eyes." The 26-year-old also admitted he's focused on his music right now. "If it comes to you, it comes to you," he added.

