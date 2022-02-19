Main Content

Niall Horan Falls 'Extremely Ill' On Flight And Thanks Staff For Taking 'Such Good Care' Of Him

Niall Horan is on the mend after falling ill on a plane. The "Slow Hands" artist revealed on Twitter on Thursday that he became seriously under the weather while on a British Airways flight. The former One Direction singer shared his gratitude for the team onboard that was there to help, writing, "Thank you to the staff on that @British_Airways flight. I was extremely ill and they took such good care of me," adding a heart.

