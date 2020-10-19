Also available on the nbc app

Niall Horan is helping Zayn Malik celebrate an exciting new chapter: fatherhood. When the "No Judgement" singer joined "Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp" this week, he reacted to his former One Direction bandmate becoming a dad following the birth of his and Gigi Hadid’s daughter. “I sent a message actually just recently to congratulate him. It's an amazing thing. Like, you hear it all the time: becoming a dad, it's such an amazing thing. For Zayn and Gigi, yeah, delightful,” Niall said.

