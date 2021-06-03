Also available on the nbc app

Nia Sioux is all about spreading love! The “Dance Moms” alum chatted with Access Hollywood about her new Facebook x Brat TV series "Dance With Nia” and what fans can expect to see. The social media star also shared love for her former co-star Zackery Torres, who recently revealed they are transitioning. “I’m so proud of you. I’m always here for support, so if you need anything, I’m here for you and congratulations,” Nia said. "Dance With Nia” premieres on June 4th, 2021.

