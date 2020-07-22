Also available on the nbc app

Omar Epps and Nia Long are the stars of Neflix's hit new psychological thriller, "Fatal Affair." The actors have known each other for decades, first starring alongside each other on the big screen in 1999's "In Too Deep," and their friendship was the only thing that made filming "Fatal Affair's" intimate scenes a little weird! "I started sweating. I was trying to play it off," Nia told Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles. "The only thing that made that scene awkward is because Omar is like my brother. I had on like five pairs of underwear, three bras." "Fatal Affair" is available to stream on Netflix now.

