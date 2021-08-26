Main Content

NHL's Jimmy Hayes' Cause Of Death Unknown After Autopsy

08/26/21
Former NHL player Jimmy Hayes' cause of death is still unknown. Just days after the 31-year-old unexpectedly passed away, an autopsy was completed. But a spokesperson for Massachusetts' Medical Examiner's Office said that questions still remain in his death. "The cause and manner of death remain pending and an update is not expected for several weeks when toxicology testing comes back," A spokesperson told the Boston Globe.

Clips

