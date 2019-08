Also available on the NBC app

Colton Underwood hails from Colorado, but he's probably best known as a former NFL tight end who previously dated Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman. Colton tells Access guest correspondent Ashley I. that he's ready to put himself out there and take a chance on love with "The Bachelorette" – Becca Kufrin. But, is he open to proposing if he falls in love with her?

Appearing: