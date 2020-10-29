Also available on the nbc app

Ne-Yo's new music video for his and Jeremih's song "U 2 Luv" features a very special guest: his wife Crystal! "Considering the fact that she was the inspiration for my part of the song, it made perfect sense," he told Access' Scott Evans and Kit Hoover. Ne-Yo also opened up about how this year made their marriage stronger following a rough patch. "What the quarantine did was force us to sit down and get in each other's face and have those uncomfortable conversations that we couldn't have before. The realization that we came to is that we love each other and nothing is stronger than that," he explained. Plus, Ne-Yo told Access about his partnership with the social media and music streaming app LÜM.

