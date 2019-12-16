Also available on the NBC app

The residents of Newtown, Conn., are celebrating an emotional victory this holiday season. December 14 has always been a solemn date for the community after a horrific shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary claimed the lives of 20 children and six adults in 2012. But this year, the community experienced a moment of joy after the Newtown High School football team scored a state championship title exactly seven years after the tragedy. Players and fans were overcome with emotion after a 36-yard touchdown pass clinched the win in the game's final seconds, giving Newtown a happy new memory to commemorate.

