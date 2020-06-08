Also available on the nbc app

Kerry-Anne and Michael Gordon had no idea they would become a symbol of love and hope for people around the world after they celebrated their nuptials alongside protesters in the streets of Philadelphia. The newlyweds opened up with Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles about the powerful moment they shared with thousands that were protesting police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's death. The pair detailed their decision to have their wedding after their original date got postponed due to COVID-19 and shared if they any plans to have another ceremony. Kerry-Anne and Michael also shared what they want people to take away from their powerful moment with protestors.

