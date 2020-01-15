Also available on the NBC app

The new 'Party of Five' reboot is finally here! The stars of the series, Brandon Larracuente and Niko Guardado, stopped by Access Daily to talk with hosts Kit Hoover, Mario Lopez and Scott Evans about bringing back the series with a new family and a very current spin. The young stars shared how the drama will shine a light on immigration in the United States through the lens of the show's family. Brandon and Niko also revealed how the reboot will pay homage to the original show. You can catch "Party of Five" on Freeform staring Jan. 8.

