Rachel Bloom welcomed her daughter at the end of March, right at the start of the pandemic. Due to fluid in her lungs, Rachel and the baby were in the NICU and watched as the hospital around them prepared for the onslaught of COVID-19 patients. Rachel tells Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles about that emotional time, which was made even more intense when she learned her friend and "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" colleague Adam Schlesinger had died of COVID-19 complications. Rachel also discussed her "dream" role in "Trolls World Tour," which is available on DVD, Blu-ray and 4k Extra HD now.

