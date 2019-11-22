Also available on the NBC app

A new Jeffrey Epstein accuser has just come forward, adding yet another layer to an already disturbing story. A woman named Teala Davies has filed a lawsuit suing the convicted sex offender's estate for damages and shared her story in an emotional press conference with her attorney Gloria Allred. Access Hollywood co-host Mario Lopez is joined by trial attorney Misty Marris and criminal defense attorney Alison Triessl, who break down this new legal development and what could happen next.

Appearing: