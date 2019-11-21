New 'High School Musical' Stars Reveal Which OG Cast Member Gave Them Their 'Blessing'

Also available on the NBC app

The "High School Musical" franchise is all in this together! The stars of the Disney + show, "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" stopped by Access Daily to chat about the new series. Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo and Dara Reneé reveal to hosts Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover which OG cast member gave them their "blessing." Plus, the stars get candid about the pressures of being in the spotlight at a young age.

Appearing: