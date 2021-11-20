Main Content

New Details On Johnny Depp And Amber Heard's Tumultuous Divorce To Be Shared In Two-Part Documentary

CLIP11/19/21

The story of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's explosive split will be told from both sides in an upcoming two-part documentary for Discovery Plus. Discovery UK announced on Friday that they'd greenlit the project, which they promised would examine "the breakdown of their relationship and how it tipped into the celebrity court case of the decade." The doc's two parts will be told from the exes' differing perspectives.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Go to show page
Tags: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard, divorce, documentary, celebrity
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.