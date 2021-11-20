The story of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's explosive split will be told from both sides in an upcoming two-part documentary for Discovery Plus. Discovery UK announced on Friday that they'd greenlit the project, which they promised would examine "the breakdown of their relationship and how it tipped into the celebrity court case of the decade." The doc's two parts will be told from the exes' differing perspectives.

