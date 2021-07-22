Also available on the nbc app

Henry Golding is loving life as a first-time dad! The new papa, who welcomed a daughter with wife Liv Lo in March, remarked to Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall that he’s impressed by his daughter’s progress in her first months of life. “I know that everybody says this about their own kid, but she's pretty advanced,” he said. Henry also shared how he’s gotten hands on as a parent: “I was the king of swaddle at one point, but now we bought those Velcro ones from Amazon – they make life so much easier! … So, now I'm just the diaper dad.” Plus, the “Snake Eyes” star opened up about what it meant to him to take on the movie’s lead role and help redefine what it means to be an action star in Hollywood. “Snake Eyes” hits theaters July 23.

