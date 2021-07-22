Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

New Dad Henry Golding Is Proud Of His Baby Girl's Milestones: 'She's Pretty Advanced'

CLIP07/21/21
Also available on the nbc app

Henry Golding is loving life as a first-time dad! The new papa, who welcomed a daughter with wife Liv Lo in March, remarked to Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall that he’s impressed by his daughter’s progress in her first months of life. “I know that everybody says this about their own kid, but she's pretty advanced,” he said. Henry also shared how he’s gotten hands on as a parent: “I was the king of swaddle at one point, but now we bought those Velcro ones from Amazon – they make life so much easier! … So, now I'm just the diaper dad.” Plus, the “Snake Eyes” star opened up about what it meant to him to take on the movie’s lead role and help redefine what it means to be an action star in Hollywood. “Snake Eyes” hits theaters July 23.

Available until 01/21/22
Appearing:
Tags: Access, snake eyes, G.I. Joe, henry golding, parenting, fatherhood, dad, celebrity, interview, movies, Film, entertainment, Baby
S2021 E02 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 2021
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.