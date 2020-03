Also available on the NBC app

Jocko Sims got all kinds of advice before playing a TV doctor! The actor appeared on Access Daily with hosts Mario Lopez and Scott Evans and joked about the strangely vague guidance that he received from pal Eric Dane, who previously starred as McSteamy on "Grey's Anatomy." Plus, Jocko also weighed in on a potential spinoff for his character, Dr. Floyd Reynolds! "New Amsterdam" airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. on NBC.

