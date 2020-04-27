Also available on the NBC app

Here's another reason to love Mindy! "Never Have I Ever" stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Lee Rodriguez and Ramona Young gushed over series creator Mindy Kaling and her supportive mentoring style while chatting with Access Hollywood before the world went into quarantine amid the global coronavirus pandemic. "She's so chill," Lee explained. "She's just such a sweet person, and she's a boss!" Maitreyi added, "She knows comedy writing and that's how I'm a fan of her because of her writing on 'The Office.' It's just so amazing to be able to work with somebody of so many talents and skills, but so grounded!" Catch "Never Have I Ever" streaming now only on Netflix.

