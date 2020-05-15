Also available on the NBC app

Netflix's smash-hit comedy "Never Have I Ever" is quickly winning over fans! The series, which has been trending at No. 1 on the streaming platform, is its first with a young female South Asian lead. Executive producer Mindy Kaling picked Maitreyi Ramakrishnan to take on lead role of Devi despite the teen having zero previous acting experience. "She was saying, I brought myself to the character without changing her story," Maitreyi told Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles. Maitreyi also dished on her previous dream career – a Disney animator – and what inspired her to take up acting instead.

