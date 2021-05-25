Also available on the nbc app

Jaren Lewison is excited for fans to see "Never Have I Ever's" sophomore season, which he says will pack even more drama when it comes to protagonist Devi's choice between Ben and Paxton. "The love triangle gets even more exciting, I will say, without giving away too much, but it's going to be a wild ride for sure," Jaren, who plays Ben in the hit comedy series, gushed to Access Hollywood. The 20-year-old also told Access about his love of baking, studying psychology at USC and getting starstruck when he met show creator Mindy Kaling for the first time! Season 2 of "Never Have I Ever" will premiere this July on Netflix.

