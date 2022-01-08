Main Content

Neve Campbell Reacts To The Weeknd's Racy Song Lyric About Her: 'Pretty Surreal' (EXCLUSIVE)

"Scream" stars David Arquette, Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox tell Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall about reuniting for the latest installment in their iconic horror franchise and how fun it was to team up with the newest cast members. Neve also reacts to hearing The Weeknd's racy lyrics about her in his new song "Here We Go… Again" for the first time, which prompts a fist bump from David! And, Courteney shares about her friendship with Ed Sheeran. "Scream" is in theaters Jan. 14.

