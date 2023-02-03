Main Content

Netflix's 'Sex/Life' Is Back For Season 2 & Steamier Than Ever In First Teaser

"Sex/Life" is back in our lives! The steamy hit drama will debut its second season on Netflix starting on Mar. 2. Along with the premiere date came this sultry new trailer teasing fresh desires for the show's characters as they lust after the lives they want. Season 2 will keep following mother of two Billie, who is still questioning her suburban life with husband Cooper, as she keeps thinking about and has a heated affair with her fun, city ex-boyfriend Brad.

