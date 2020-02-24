Also available on the NBC app

NeNe Leakes is keeping a little bit of mystery alive in her marriage! During a fun game of "NeNe's No Nos," "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star told Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall that she is insistent on keeping the "sexy" going with husband Gregg by limiting what each other can see. "You know how couples are like, 'We're in the bathroom together, I'm like, 'Uh uh! We're not in the bathroom together.' Cause I don't think that's cute or sexy,'" she said. NeNe also revealed her opinion on PDA and her No. 1 no-no when it comes to airplane etiquette.

Appearing: