NeNe Leakes Shuts Down The Men Contacting Her After Husband Gregg's Death: 'I'm Doing Me'

NeNe Leakes is calling out the men who are sliding into her DMs! Just weeks after the former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star's husband Gregg Leakes passed away, Nene took to her Instagram Stories to send a message to men direct messaging her on social media. "I'm just over here doing me right now, but hey ... I love reading the messages. They are inspiring to say the least. Thank you," she said.

nene leakes, rhoa, news
