Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

NeNe Leakes Shares Late Husband Gregg Leakes Final Words Before Passing

CLIP09/29/21
Also available on the nbc app

NeNe Leakes is sharing some of her late husband Gregg's last words. The "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star spoke out to People magazine in their latest issue, sharing that some of her final days with her late husband Gregg, who died on Sept. 1, were especially meaningful. "The last five days before his passing was really beautiful. All of his children were there. His best friends were there. Our closest friends were there. We all sat with him around the clock. We talked a lot, and we made peace with what was happening," she shared.

Appearing:
Tags: nene leakes, gregg leakes, rhoa, deaths, real housewives of atlanta, Bravo
S2021 E03 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.