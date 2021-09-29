Also available on the nbc app

NeNe Leakes is sharing some of her late husband Gregg's last words. The "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star spoke out to People magazine in their latest issue, sharing that some of her final days with her late husband Gregg, who died on Sept. 1, were especially meaningful. "The last five days before his passing was really beautiful. All of his children were there. His best friends were there. Our closest friends were there. We all sat with him around the clock. We talked a lot, and we made peace with what was happening," she shared.

