Nene Leakes has made a tough choice. The longtime "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star surprised everyone this week by revealing her decision to leave the show before its 13th season. She broke the news on her YouTube channel and said that her choice followed a very lengthy and difficult negotiation process. “I have been on an extremely, extremely long, exhausting, tiring, emotional negotiation. There has been a lot of emotion flying from both sides. It has been hard, and I have made the very hard and difficult decision to not be a part of 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Season 13,” she said.

