NeNe Leakes had a very scary situation on her hands when she believed someone or something was trying to contact her from the other side. The "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star turned to psychic medium Kim Russo for help on the latest episode of "Celebrity Ghost Stories." "Nene was at a wedding, and she kept hearing voices of children that every time she would look, there were no children … [The episode] actually goes a little bit in-depth into NeNe's childhood that she doesn't talk about, that I've ever seen," Kim teased to Access Hollywood. NeNe's episode of "Celebrity Ghost Stories" airs April 29 at 10/9c on A&E.

