Also available on the NBC app

Is NeNe Leakes saying goodbye to "The Real Housewives" franchise? The TV personality addressed speculation about her possible exit from the show during an interview with Access Daily hosts Mario Lopez, Scott Evans and Kit Hoover. She explained, "'Housewives' is my baby. I started the Atlanta franchise and I love 'Housewives.' But I also do not love being in a group that I feel are being very malicious towards me and I feel like the rules are not even." NeNe also dished about her "Ladies Night Out Comedy Tour" and her friendship with Cynthia Bailey following their feud!

Appearing: