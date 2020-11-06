Also available on the nbc app

Nelly still gave his mom the surprise of a lifetime after getting his first big break in the music industry! The hitmaker and "Dancing with the Stars" contestant told Access Daily's Scott Evans and Kit Hoover that his first order of business after making it was telling his mom – who worked in the fast food industry for more than 30 years – to retire. "I didn't tell her I was coming. I just drove through the drive-thru, and I pulled up to the window … I was like, 'Yo, you should come with me. You can quit.' And that was basically the best memory I have, was being able to pull up to her job and tell her she doesn't have to work there anymore," he recalled. Nelly also discussed his new song with Florida Georgia Line, "Lil Bit," which is available now.

