Neil Patrick Harris joined Access Daily to chat with Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover about his husband’s recovery from back surgery and his latest collaboration with Bailey’s Deliciously Light Irish Cream. Mario and Neil reflected on knowing each other for more than 30 years. Neil said, “I’ve known you brother since well before Doogie, I remember going to Universal Studios and seeing you in preparation for ‘Circus of the Stars’ you were doing the tight rope.” Mario added, “You could tell he was a super sharp and intelligent kid.” The actor opened up about his latest collaboration for Bailey’s initiative, “Having Light Moments” where you’re able to send a “light moment” to someone that you care about.

