Ne-Yo Surprises Music Teacher & His Beloved Deaf Dog: See The Heartwarming Moment!

CLIP10/05/20

Ne-Yo is giving back. The singer and "World of Dance" judge surprised music teacher Chris Hannah and his beloved deaf dog, Cole, on World Teacher's Day for a personal and heartwarming reason. Ne-Yo joined Chris' Access Daily interview to share how a teacher from his own school days inspired him to pursue his dreams and why he's championed educators ever since. And, Access' Mario Lopez and Scott Evans announced another unexpected gift for Chris to honor his 20-year career.

