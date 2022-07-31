Ne-Yo has responded to his wife's infidelity claims. Crystal Smith took to Instagram to share an emotional message about her relationship with the musician, accusing her spouse of cheating. The singer addressed the allegations on Twitter, writing, "For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors." The 42-year-old went on to ask for privacy at this time.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight