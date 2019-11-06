'NCIS: New Orleans' Star Lucas Black Makes Shocking Exit After 6 Seasons

Also available on the NBC app

Warning: Major spoilers ahead! "NCIS: New Orleans" shocked viewers with Season 6 episode "Matthew 5:9" by killing off Lucas Black's character, Special Agent Christopher LaSalle. The actor had starred in the series since its debut on CBS in 2014. After the big reveal, Lucas thanked fans for the devotion over the years. "Thank you all!" he wrote on Twitter. "Really appreciate the love and support from you! My time on 'NCIS: New Orleans' was an amazing experience." The network has not confirmed the reason behind the star's exit, but rumors have been swirling about his possible return to the "Fast & Furious" franchise in the upcoming ninth film.

