Also available on the nbc app

Chris Colfer is remembering his late friend and former "Glee" co-star Naya Rivera. The actor got candid on a recent episode of "E! Daily Pop" about the his late "older sister," and revealed the one thing Naya used to do when he was in need of a little cheering up. "A lot of people probably don't know this. But Naya had the most incredible impressions and she was always, always ready to give you one if you were in a bad mood," he shared.

Appearing: