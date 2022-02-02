Main Content

Naya Rivera's Son Josey Rides A Bicycle For The First Time With Dad Ryan Dorsey

Naya Rivera's son is hitting the road all on his own! Josey Dorsey hit a major milestone on Monday, riding his bike all by himself. The 6-year-old's dad, Ryan Dorsey, shared the exhilarating moment on Instagram. The "Big Sky" actor posted a video of the little tike cruising while he cheered him on. "Proud dad moment," Ryan captioned the video. Fans flooded the comments section saying the late "Glee" star would be proud of her baby's new skill.

