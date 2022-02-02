Also available on the nbc app

Naya Rivera's son is hitting the road all on his own! Josey Dorsey hit a major milestone on Monday, riding his bike all by himself. The 6-year-old's dad, Ryan Dorsey, shared the exhilarating moment on Instagram. The "Big Sky" actor posted a video of the little tike cruising while he cheered him on. "Proud dad moment," Ryan captioned the video. Fans flooded the comments section saying the late "Glee" star would be proud of her baby's new skill.

