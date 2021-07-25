Also available on the nbc app

Ryan Dorsey is honoring Naya Rivera and her legacy on a bittersweet anniversary. The actor paid tribute to his late ex-wife on July 24, one year after she was laid to rest. Ryan shared a sweet Instagram collage of their son, Josey, looking so grown up alongside throwback photos of Naya and the youngster smiling together. Ryan shared that he’s still processing the actress’ tragic death and it’s difficult for him to revisit memories, adding that he knows July will likely always be a “strange and difficult” month, but raising Josey has been a constant source of strength and comfort in this difficult time. “To know him is to love him, everyone that meets him is always smiling. He’s doing ok. He’s such a resilient strong kid,” Ryan wrote in part.

Appearing: