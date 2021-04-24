Also available on the nbc app

Ryan Dorsey is sharing a few glimpses at his bonding time with his son, Josey. In honor of Earth Day, the "Big Sky" actor posted lots of never-before-seen photos of him and his 5-year-old son, whom he shared with the late Naya Rivera. In one, Ryan held Josey on his back and held his hands up in the air, both of them with a huge smile on their face. And in others, the little guy got up close to an array of animals.

Appearing: