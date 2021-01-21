Also available on the nbc app

The late Naya Rivera’s home is off the market. The house where Naya was living at the time of her tragic death sold for $2,695,000, nine days after it was listed, according to the New York Post. The home she shared with her then 4-year-old Josey son is a four-bedroom, three-bathroom property is located in the hills of upscale Los Angeles neighborhood Los Feliz. The house was listed for $2.7 million.

Appearing: