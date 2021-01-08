Also available on the nbc app

The house where Naya Rivera was living at the time of her tragic death is on the market. The four-bedroom, three-bathroom property is located in the hills of upscale Los Angeles neighborhood Los Feliz and is currently on sale for nearly $2.7 million. The "Glee" star reportedly purchased the house in 2018 and had it renovated. Realtors Nikki and Robb Friedman are the listing agents and Robb told Access Hollywood on Friday that the home is "a quintessential vintage restored Hollywood Los Feliz house," adding that the estate sale is intended to procure money for Naya's 5-year-old son, Josey.

