Naya Rivera's "Glee" co-stars are mourning her loss and honoring her legacy. Following Monday's sad news that the actress' body had been recovered from Lake Piru days after she disappeared on a boating trip with her son, Naya's famous friends shared sorrow, condolences and their favorite memories of the late 33-year-old. Chris Colfer, Jane Lynch, Jenna Ushkowitz, Becca Tobin and Kristin Chenoweth all penned heartfelt tributes while Naya's other Hollywood pals and acquaintances, including Bebe Rexha and Viola Davis, also spoke out about the sad loss.

