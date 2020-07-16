Main Content

Naya Rivera’s ‘Glee’ Co-star Dot-Marie Jones Visited Lake Where She Was Found

07/16/20
Dot-Marie Jones shed tears while sharing what she'll miss most about late "Glee" co-star Naya Rivera. The actress joined Thursday's "The Talk" and paid an emotional tribute to Naya with a fond recollection of her best qualities and the legacy she'll leave behind. Dot-Marie revealed she was on a group text with other "Glee" castmates as they planned to visit Lake Piru, where Naya sadly drowned on July 8. While some of the "Glee" family, including Heather Morris, gathered at the shore the day Naya's body was retrieved from the water, Dot explained that she took a solo trip there on her own the previous night to make sure she paid her respects in time.

naya rivera, Glee, dot marie jones, naya rivera dead, naya rivera death, naya rivera drown, Lake Piru, naya rivera glee
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.