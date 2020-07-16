Also available on the nbc app

Dot-Marie Jones shed tears while sharing what she'll miss most about late "Glee" co-star Naya Rivera. The actress joined Thursday's "The Talk" and paid an emotional tribute to Naya with a fond recollection of her best qualities and the legacy she'll leave behind. Dot-Marie revealed she was on a group text with other "Glee" castmates as they planned to visit Lake Piru, where Naya sadly drowned on July 8. While some of the "Glee" family, including Heather Morris, gathered at the shore the day Naya's body was retrieved from the water, Dot explained that she took a solo trip there on her own the previous night to make sure she paid her respects in time.

