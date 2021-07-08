Also available on the nbc app

One year after Naya Rivera tragically drowned in the waters of Lake Piru, her family is honoring her memory. The "Glee" alum's mom, Yolanda Previtire, got candid with "Good Morning America" about her daughter's heartbreaking passing, sharing, "I feel Naya's energy constantly telling me, 'Mom, be happy. Don't cry. I'm okay. Go get Josey. Have fun.' And I feel that it's coming from her." Naya's little sister, Nickayla Rivera, also told the publication that her family has been taking things "one day at time" after Naya's sudden death. "Taking that one day at a time and living it to the fullest, loving each other to the fullest, and not regretting anything. Because I know if we could go back, we'd hug a little bit harder," she said.

